Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after reaching record levels, oil pulls back after OPEC breakdown – Yahoo Finance

Stocks pulled back from record levels on Tuesday, giving back some gains after a winning week.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq each eked out record intraday highs before turning lower. The Dow shed more than 1%, or 400 points, in the 11 a.m. eastern hour. Some Big Tech stocks outperform, and Amazon (AMZN) and Apple (AAPL) gained more than 3% and 1% intraday, respectively. Each of the major indexes had jumped to fresh record closing highs on Friday, propelled by a June jobs report that reflected a healthy pace of recovery in the labor market but that did not suggest an overheating economy.

Oil prices turned lower after climbing to a multi-year high amid a breakdown in discussions between OPEC+ members earlier this week, with Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates in a stalemate over production cuts. The meeting, which began with a tentative deal to increase output given elevated energy demand during the pandemic-era recovery, ultimately yielded no decision, sending prices of both U.S. and Brent crude higher. A Reuters report that major oil exporter Saudi Arabia raised its August official selling prices (OSPs) for Asia compounded the move higher in the commodities.

“As negotiations continue, we estimate that most outcomes (1) still imply higher prices incoming months as the physical market tightens, (2) with higher OPEC+ production than the group discussed needed by the global oil market next year,” Goldman Sachs analyst Damien Courvalin wrote in a note Tuesday. “Price volatility will likely rise.”

U.S. West Texas intermediate crude oil futures (CL=F) rose as high as $76.98, or the highest level since mid-2014. Brent crude, the international benchmark (BZ=F) hovered at a two-year high of nearly $78 per barrel.

Equity investors will be looking ahead to the release of the Federal Open Market Committee’s June meeting minutes, which will help reveal central bankers’ thoughts around adjusting monetary policy as the economic recovery matures. The June meeting had marked a notable shift in the Fed’s outlook, with the central bank signaling as many as two rate hikes by 2023. Subsequent public remarks revealed a number of committee members were also warming to the idea of a sooner-rather-than-later move to taper the Fed’s crisis-era asset purchase program.

Next week, more catalysts will come as second-quarter earnings season kicks off. As has been the case over the past several quarters, Wall Street has struck an optimistic tone heading into earnings season, especially as vaccinations and business reopenings picked up over the past several months. Consensus on the Street is for second-quarter S&P 500 earnings to grow by an aggregate 63.6% year-on-year, according to FactSet. This would mark the highest earnings growth rate since the fourth quarter of 2009.

11:17 a.m. ET: Dow selling intensifies, index drops 1%, or 400+ points

Selling pressure intensified for the three major indexes intraday on Tuesday, with the Dow dropping more than 400 points, or 1%.

The energy, financials and materials sectors lagged in the S&P 500, outweighing mild gains in the information technology and consumer discretionary sectors. Materials and industrial companies Dow, Caterpillar and 3M lagged in the 30-stock Dow Jones Industrial Average, dragging in the index lower.

9:33 a.m. ET: Stocks eke out record highs

Here’s where markets were trading just after the opening bell:

S&P 500 ( ^GSPC ) : +0.01 (+0.00%) to 4,352.35

Dow ( ^DJI ) : -67.46 (-0.19%) to 34,718.90

Nasdaq ( ^IXIC ) : +37.78 (+0.26%) to 14,676.09

Crude ( CL=F ) : -$0.34 (-0.45%) to $74.82 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$26.60 (+1.49%) to $1,809.90 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -3.2 bps to yield 1.4%

8:26 a.m. ET: Didi Global shares plummet after Chinese regulators crack down on ride-sharing app

Shares of Didi Global (DIDI) plunged by more than 19% Tuesday morning after Chinese regulators demanded that Didi’s ride-hailing app be removed from mobile app stores in the country.

The move, which came from the Cyberspace Administration of China, came following an investigation around Didi’s data-handling practices. The announcement also came just days following Didi’s $4.4 billion initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, in the largest IPO of a Chinese company in the U.S. since Alibaba’s (BABA) debut in 2014.

Shares of other Chinese companies listed in the U.S. including Full Truck Alliance (YMM) and Nio (NIO) also declined, with the specter of an even firmer crackdown from Chinese regulators looming following their decision on Didi. Didi, like other major Chinese tech giants Alibaba, has been the subject of considerable scrutiny from the Chinese government in recent months, and had noted in its prospectus to go public that it met with Chinese market regulators several months ago.

7:16 a.m. ET Tuesday: Stock futures gain as investors await jobs report

Here’s where markets were trading ahead of the opening bell Tuesday morning:

S&P 500 futures ( ES=F ) : 4,340.00, -2.75 points (-0.06%)

Dow futures ( YM=F ) : 34,644.00, -33 points (-0.1%)

Nasdaq futures ( NQ=F ): 14,727.00, +13.25 points (+0.09%)

Crude ( CL=F ) : +$1.08 (+1.44%) to $76.24 a barrel

Gold ( GC=F ) : +$25.00 (+1.4%) to $1,808.30 per ounce

10-year Treasury (^TNX): -0.8 bps to yield 1.427%

