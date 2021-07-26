stock-futures-open-flat-ahead-of-big-tech-earnings-–.

A trader works inside his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Monday ahead of quarterly earnings reports from several mega-cap technology companies.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 6 points, or 0.02%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures traded near the flatline.

Shares of Tesla rose after hours Monday following a better-than-expected second-quarter earnings report. The electric vehicle maker passed $1 billion in quarterly net income for the first time.

The major U.S. stock averages closed Monday’s regular session at record highs to each notch five-day win streaks. The Dow gained 82.76 points, or 0.24%. The S&P 500 also added 0.24% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite closed 0.03% higher.

Second-quarter earnings season continues with Google-parent Alphabet, Microsoft and Apple set to report after the bell Tuesday.

“It appears that we’re going to get really solid earnings from these companies and that should give a little bit of a boost to the market. Some of these names have already run so much this year that perhaps we don’t get a large bounce,” said Victoria Fernandez, Crossmark Global Investments chief market strategist.

“Apple may be your best opportunity to see some movement because they’ve been in more of a consolidation phase over the last few months,” Fernandez added.

JetBlue, UPS, General Electric and Starbucks are also scheduled to post earnings Tuesday.

The Federal Reserve’s two-day policy meeting is also set to begin Tuesday. Investors are awaiting insights into the central bank’s monetary policy.

The Federal Open Market Committee and the Board of Governors are scheduled to release a statement after the meeting ends Wednesday.