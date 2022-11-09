Stirling Moss To Drive Classic Jaguar At Donington Historic Festival

On Sunday May 6th 2012 legendary racing driver, Sir Stirling Moss, will take to the track at Donington Park in the actual Jaguar C-type that he drove to victory in the 1952 Reims Grand Prix for sports cars, which took place exactly 60 years ago.

Sir Stirling’s 1952 victory was the first-ever race victory in a disc-braked car, a landmark event which cemented the Jaguar Marque’s reputation for innovative engineering and helped to make disc brakes universal technology.

The Donington Historic Festival will see the history-making car and driver reunited, as Sir Stirling – who only retired from racing last year, aged 81 – completes demonstration laps for spectators. Stirling will be signing autographs for fans during the day, as well as driving the world-famous C-type, chassis XKC 005 (instantly recognisable by its original registration number of MDU 212), in its 60th anniversary year.

No doubt it will be a less demanding day for Sir Stirling than it was at Reims in 1952, when the heat was so intense and the competition so fierce that he was near to collapsing after taking the chequered flag. Jaguar’s team manager at the time, ‘Lofty’ England (later to become Chairman and Chief Executive of Jaguar), reported that while the National Anthem was played in honour of Stirling’s victory, the team helped him to stand while they poured a bucket of water over him to keep him conscious.

When not behind the wheel of the C-type or signing autographs at Donington in May, Sir Stirling is likely to pay particular attention to one of the races on Sunday morning: the Stirling Moss Trophy for pre-1961 sportscars and sports-racers, launched two years ago by historic race organiser Motor Racing Legends with the full support and involvement of the great man himself.

The race series made headlines when Sir Stirling generously presented the winners with a priceless piece of silverware: the actual trophy he won for his first-ever Formula 1 Grand Prix win – the 1955 British Grand Prix at Aintree.

Other races at the Donington Historic Festival include Group C sportscars, Historic Touring Cars, sportscars and Formula 2; not to mention the hugely popular E-type Challenge and the ‘Mad Jack’ for pre-War cars.

There will also be plenty of off-track action, as the huge number of car clubs turn out to parade around the Donington circuit.

Day tickets for the Donington Historic Festival cost £18 in advance (£25 on the gate), while weekend tickets cost £30 in advance (£40 on the gate). Children aged under 16 are admitted free.

–