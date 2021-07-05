Home Business Stimulus No More, European Prices, Tax Resistance: Eco Day – BloombergQuint
(Bloomberg) — Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the week:

  • Central banks are starting to tip-toe away from the emergency stimulus they deployed to fight the pandemic-driven global recession
  • European companies are pushing up prices as supply disruptions lift costs and hamper their ability to match surging demand
  • ECB policy maker Isabel Schnabel said it is “necessary and proportionate” that inflation overshoots the institution’s goal for a while as the economy recovers
  • Turkish inflation probably quickened again, reducing the likelihood of a summer interest-rate cut sought by the country’s president
  • An unlikely group of EU countries from far-flung corners of the bloc accounting for just 4% of its output is resisting worldwide consensus on a revamp of corporate tax
  • China’s Xi Jinping is expected to speak this week with Germany’s Angela Merkel and France’s Emmanuel Macron, as they attempt to keep human rights disputes from scuttling efforts at cooperation
  • Young people in the U.K. are emerging from the coronavirus crisis blighted by poor mental health and worried about their financial future, reports published Monday warned
  • France desperately needs pension reform, just not right away. That’s the message for President Emmanuel Macron from a chorus of top business leaders
  • Here is our wrap of what is coming up in the global economy
