Big Brother . star, Neo Akpofure, has revealed that he had the best birthday celebration ever.
The lockdown finalist turned a new age last week and his fans, friends and family made sure to turn up for him.
The reality star was serenaded with numerous gifts and it was reported that they even gave him a Mercedes Benz and a whooping sum of two million naira.
Neo took to his IG story to also share some MINT wad of cash he received alongside his “NEO ENERGY” merchandize.
See video below ;
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by . TV (@.tv)
Related Posts
-
BB. star, Vee celebrates lover, Neo on his birthday
-
Kanayo O. Kanayo Celebrates His Son On His Birthday
-
‘Anon’ promises 1 million Naira to lady who surprised her dad on his birthday
-
IK Ogbonna snubs his ‘wife’s’ birthday as she deletes his birthday post on Instagram
-
Eedris Abdulkareem Celebrates His 44th Birthday
Loading…
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband welcome baby girl (photos)
“Polygamy is beautiful” – Davido’s former PA, Aloma DMW says as he shows off his ‘mothers’
“RIP 44” – Davido pays tribute to late Obama DMW as he steps out in Atlanta (video)
Cooking and cleaning for a man doesn’t make you wife material – Blessing Okoro
Reactions as Mike Edwards gives his British-born son a Nigerian passport (Photos).
“I have come to the conclusion that I am now a woman with a d*ck” – James Brown
– Advertisement –
Latest Posts
“Still my best birthday ever” – Neo Akpofure shows off wads of Naira notes…
Lawrence A.
Comedy Video: Sirbalo – Caught Cheating
Dotun A.
Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband welcome baby girl (photos)
Opeyemi Soyoye
“Polygamy is beautiful” – Davido’s former PA, Aloma DMW says as he shows off…
Vivian Okpirikhre
“RIP 44” – Davido pays tribute to late Obama DMW as he steps out…
Opeyemi Soyoye
Entertainment News
“Still my best birthday ever” – Neo Akpofure shows off wads…
Entertainment News
Journalist, Adeola Fayehun, and her husband welcome baby girl (photos)
Entertainment News
“Polygamy is beautiful” – Davido’s former PA, Aloma DMW says as…
Entertainment News
“RIP 44” – Davido pays tribute to late Obama DMW as…
Entertainment News
Cooking and cleaning for a man doesn’t make you wife material…
Entertainment News