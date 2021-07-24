still-bullish-on-bipartisanship-and-filibuster,-biden-sees-infrastructure-bill-moving-ahead-on-monday

In this article:
With much of his voting rights agenda stalled in Congress, the coronavirus pandemic entering a dangerous, politicized new phase and the fate of a much-needed plan to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure still in doubt, President Biden on Wednesday stood by his support of the Senate filibuster.
Associated Press Videos
Biden signs bill bolstering the Crime Victims Fund
President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan bill Thursday to strengthen the Crime Victims Fund, which helps to support victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes. The bill passed unanimously in the Senate Tuesday, 100-0. (July 22)
Bloomberg
Firm Hit by Mass Ransomware Attack Obtains Universal Decryptor
(Bloomberg) — Kaseya Ltd. said it has obtained a decryptor for victims of a July 2 ransomware attack that affected as many as 1,500 companies.In an update on its website, the Miami-based company said it received the decryptor from a third party and has “teams actively helping customers affected by the ransomware to restore their environments.”Kaseya didn’t identify the third party who provided the decryptor. It’s also wasn’t clear if the company paid the hackers a ransom.“We obtained the encryp
CBS News Videos
Vice President Kamala Harris meets with DACA recipients
Vice President Kamala Harris met with DACA recipients and immigration advocates Thursday, nine years after the “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” program was created for people who had been brought to the U.S. illegally as children. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez spoke with CBSN’s Tanya Rivero about the meeting.
Associated Press Videos
Feds eye five cities in gun trafficking fight
The Justice Department is launching an effort in five cities in the U.S. to reduce spiking gun violence by addressing illegal trafficking and prosecuting offenses that help put guns in the hands of criminals. (July 22)
Bloomberg
Senate Infrastructure Deal in Sight After Medicare Agreement
(Bloomberg) — A bipartisan group of senators is closing in on a $579 billion infrastructure deal after agreeing to pay for it in part by delaying a costly Trump-era Medicare regulation, but they don’t expect to announce details until at least Monday.Any deal could still face resistance from Democrats on both sides of the Capitol, making the prospects uncertain as a bipartisan group of 22 senators works out the final sticking points.Senator Tom Carper of Delaware, a typically reliable Democratic
ABC News
Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, and asking a former GOP congressman to serve on committee staff amid a standoff with House GOP leaders over their picks for the panel, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. Kinzinger, one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection, has remained a vocal critic of the 45th president and House GOP leaders over their handling of the episode and its fallout.
The Daily Beast
Alex Jones’ Last Ditch Defense in Sandy Hook Lawsuit: Depose Hillary Clinton
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyInfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones could finally face legal consequences over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school massacre was a false flag, with multiple civil cases filed by relatives of the victims set for trial in the spring of 2022.But the bombastic radio host has one last-ditch strategy before one of those lawsuits reaches a Connecticut courtroom next May: deposing former Secretary of State and 2016 presidential can
Associated Press
Missouri Supreme Court reverses Medicaid expansion decision
The Missouri Supreme Court on Thursday rejected a challenge to the state’s voter-approved Medicaid expansion plan, overturning a lower court’s ruling that the constitutional amendment would wrongfully force lawmakers to set aside additional money. The unanimous decision sends the case back to Cole County Circuit Court, where Judge Jon Beetem last month ruled the amendment unconstitutional. Supreme Court judges wrote that the plan doesn’t put limits on the Legislature’s budgeting powers.
Washington Examiner
SEALs have a new target: Congress
Washington’s greatest hope for political bipartisanship and action may be in the hands of the nation’s most lethal outfit — U.S. Navy SEALs.
