still-bullish-on-bipartisanship-and-filibuster,-biden-sees-infrastructure-bill-moving-ahead-on-monday

ABC News

Pelosi considering adding former GOP congressman as adviser to Jan. 6 committee

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats are considering inviting Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois to join the select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack, and asking a former GOP congressman to serve on committee staff amid a standoff with House GOP leaders over their picks for the panel, according to sources familiar with the deliberations. Kinzinger, one of ten House Republicans to vote to impeach former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection, has remained a vocal critic of the 45th president and House GOP leaders over their handling of the episode and its fallout.