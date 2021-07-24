Home WORLD NEWS Still bullish on bipartisanship and filibuster, Biden sees infrastructure bill moving ahead on Monday
WORLD NEWS

Still bullish on bipartisanship and filibuster, Biden sees infrastructure bill moving ahead on Monday

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
still-bullish-on-bipartisanship-and-filibuster,-biden-sees-infrastructure-bill-moving-ahead-on-monday

In this article:

  • Oops!

    Something went wrong.

    Please try again later.

With much of his voting rights agenda stalled in Congress, the coronavirus pandemic entering a dangerous, politicized new phase and the fate of a much-needed plan to address the nation’s crumbling infrastructure still in doubt, President Biden on Wednesday stood by his support of the Senate filibuster.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

For Kenya, electoral reform is a matter of...

Afghanistan imposes night curfew to curb Taliban advance

Coalition says Iraq base housing US troops hit...

China shuts down ports, cancels flights as Typhoon...

Boris Johnson talked out of triggering ‘nuclear option’...

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams post “Last Dance” picture...

Is Israel or UK right about COVID-19 vaccine...

What does the Delta variant mean for the...

Miami-Dade police to take over search efforts at...

They Waited, They Worried, They Stalled. This Week,...

Leave a Reply