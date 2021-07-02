Steven Yeun invited to join Academy after historic Oscar win – Undead Walking

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 07: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Steven Yeun, wearing PRADA, gets ready for the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards on March 07, 2021 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for PRADA)

The Walking Dead alum, Steven Yeun, has made history with his Oscar win as the first-ever Asian-American to win in the Lead Actor category. This honor was bestowed upon him for his role in the film Minari. AP News has reported that Yeun has now been invited to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

This honor is bestowed upon people in the film industry, and if they decide to accept this honor, they will have voting privileges at next year’s Oscars. This year 365 have been invited, which is drastically scaled back from previous years where 800 have been invited. The film academy has focused on diversity and inclusion, and this year’s invitees comprise 46% women and 39% from an underrepresented group.

Yeun and his co-star Youn Yuh-jung and the director of Minari, Lee Isaac Chung, have also been invited. Congrats to all of them for this honor.

Steven Yeun’s upcoming projects

Steven Yeun as Glenn Rhee – The Walking Dead Photo Credit: Gene Page/AMC

Fans of Glenn Rhee will also hold Yeun as a favorite. He brought such life to his character in The Walking Dead, making him a forever fan favorite. Adding to that, his brutal death at the hands of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) will also keep fans sympathetic to the character.

Since he departed from The Walking Dead, Yeun has been a busy guy. He voices the lead character, Mark Grayson/Invincible, in the Robert Kirkman created series Invincible. Yeun is also the voice of Speckles, a grey robin, in the animated series Tuca and Bertie. Speckles is described as architect boyfriend, tender shinned, wearer of sensible pants.

Yeun is slated to voice Steve in Guillermo del Toro’s, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, which will release on Netflix on July 21. He will star alongside an all-star cast consisting of Tatianna Maslany, Emile Hirsch, Nick Offerman, James Hong, Diego Luna, Nick Frost and Kelsey Grammer.

He will also star in the drama film The Humans, which is an adaptation of Stephen Karam’s one-act play with the same title. Yeun and Ali Wong will star in a tv series dramedy titled Beef.

One that I am very excited to see Yeun in is the Untitled Jordan Peele Horror Event. This is set to release sometime in 2022 and will also star Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer.

It is amazing to see all the diversity in Yeun’s catalog of projects. It seems whatever your genre is, Yeun has or will have something you are interested in.