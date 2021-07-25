-
Reuters
Olympics-Rowing-Dutch coach tests positive for COVID-19
Dutch rowing coach Josy Verdonkschot has tested positive for COVID-19, the Netherlands Olympic Committee (NOCNSF) said on Sunday, and has gone into a 10-day quarantine. The news comes after 21-year-old Dutch single sculls competitor Finn Florijn tested positive on Friday. Another staff member on the Dutch rowing team, as well as Dutch taekwondo competitor Reshmie Oogink and skateboarder Candy Jacobs, tested positive last week, as well.
-
Associated Press
Hendrickx scores 3 goals, leads Belgium past the Netherlands
Not even Alexander Hendrickx knew he could score like that. The Belgium defender knocked in three goals during a five-minute stretch late in the third quarter Saturday to help his team beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the men’s Olympic field hockey tournament. “Maybe in the youths, but definitely not in the Belgian national team,” Hendrickx said of his goal-scoring outburst.
-
-
-
Axios
Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil
Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life,” she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women’s world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.Get market news worthy of your