Naomi Osaka lights up Tokyo Olympics, looks to snag gold on home soil

Tennis superstar Naomi Osaka kicked off the Tokyo Games Friday by lighting the Olympic cauldron — “undoubtedly the greatest athletic achievement and honor I will ever have in my life,” she tweeted after the ceremony.The big picture: The women’s world No. 2-ranked player is set to return to the court for the first time at the Olympics after withdrawing from the French Open and Wimbledon earlier this year, triggering global conversations about mental health in sports.Get market news worthy of your