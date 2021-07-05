Sterling Bank reaffirms commitment to diversity, inclusion – Daily Sun

Sterling Bank, Nigeria’s leading lender and Great Place to Work has reaffirmed its commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

By reaffirming its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace that fosters a sense of belonging, the lender will further improve gender, ethnicity, persons with disabilities, and generational diversity by strengthening processes and programmes to provide equal possible outcomes for every individual in its workplace.

“We will continue to prioritise our diversity, equity and inclusion agenda by creating equal working conditions, opportunities for promotion, and equal pay for work of equal value for women and men at Sterling. I’m proud of our achievements so far, but we are relentless,” said Abubakar Suleiman, Chief Executive Officer, Sterling Bank. “We remain committed to attracting, hiring and developing diverse talents at all levels of our organisation as these are relevant factors that enable us to achieve our overall objectives. Gender equity across all levels is a key component of our diversity strategy.

Abubakar continued, “As we continue to deliver the best services to our customers and better experiences for our employees, we will continually address systemic barriers embedded within policies, practices and services that inadvertently exclude individuals in any form. I am certain that we are on the path to creating important and long-lasting change in our workplace, communities and country at large.”

