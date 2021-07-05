Stephen Dorff Calls ‘Black Widow’ A “Bad Video Game”, Expresses Embarrassment For Star Scarlett Johansson – Deadline

True Detective actor Stephen Dorff took several swings at Hollywood in a candid interview published today in UK’s The Independent, blasting the 2021 Oscars broadcast, likening feature film Black Widow to “a bad video game” and expressing embarrassment for the Marvel movie’s star Scarlett Johansson.

“I still hunt out the good sh*t because I don’t want to be in Black Widow,” Dorff said in the interview. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

The Backbeat star, currently appearing in mixed martial arts film Embattled, also castigated the Academy Awards. “This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” Dorff said. “My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf*ck of content now.”

Scarlett Johansson

AP



Black Widow, opening in theaters this Friday, is the first Marvel entry to focus on Johansson’s title character (the actress has appeared in seven installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe).

Dorff said he has no regrets over his career choices, including choosing to star in John Waters’ 2000 comedy Cecil B. Demented over “some sh*tty movie” that his agents recommended.

“Why wouldn’t I do a John Waters movie?,” he told the UK publication. “The other movie sucks! They’re like, well, it’s not gonna do anything for your career or money-wise. But I’m gonna go to Cannes and we’re gonna have a standing ovation, and kids around the world, art students and John Waters fans are going to worship this f*cking movie, which they do to this day. Why wouldn’t I do that? So I fired those agents.”