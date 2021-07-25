Stephen Amell’s Heels Wrestling Show Gets New Character Posters – Screen Rant

Starz has released its character posters for its upcoming wrestling drama Heels, starring the Arrowverse’s Stephen Amell. The series centers around a sibling rivalry between two brothers duking it out in the pro wrestling world. Amell stars as Jack Spade, who plays the role of the “heel” (bad guy) in a wrestling storyline that casts his younger brother Ace as its “face,” or hero.

Starz has released a gallery of Heels character posters to accompany a behind-the-scenes featurette that offers an inside look at the Heels production process. In the images, most of the Heels characters are also shown in character and costume as their wrestling personas, a meta-theatrical twist that’s indicative of the show’s premise. Take a look at Amell and the other members of the Heels cast dolled up in their fighting garb below:

Heels will premiere on Starz on August 15. The show was created by Loki screenwriter Michael Waldron and also stars Kelly Berglund (Fosse/Verdon), Alison Luff (New Amsterdam), and James Harrison (S.W.A.T.). Although it was recently cancelled, Netflix’s GLOW successfully explored the massive wrestling fandom, industry, and subculture to produce a gem of a comedy-drama and a nostalgic snapshot of its era. Heels takes a more serious tone with a mythological brotherly rivalry and higher stakes that may have the makings of a binge-worthy drama. And with Amell fresh off his tenure as Oliver Queen from Arrow, all eyes will be on the actor to see if he can make Heels another highlight in his career.

The official synopsis for Heels reads: “Heels is a story about the men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling. Set in a close-knit Georgia community, it follows a family-owned wrestling promotion as two brothers and rivals war over their late father’s legacy. In the ring, somebody must play the good guy and somebody must play their nemesis, the heel. But in the real world, those characters can be hard to live up to—or hard to leave behind.”

