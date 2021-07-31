steph-curry,-klay-thompson-attended-moses-moody-warriors-draft-workout

Steph, Klay attended Moody’s draft workout for Warriors originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Moses Moody had two of the Warriors’ top players in attendance for one of his pre-draft workouts, and they reportedly were “impressed” with the eventual No. 14 overall pick.

“I talked to Steph [Curry] and Klay [Thompson], they were both at one of my workouts, so talked to them a little bit afterwards,” Moody told reporters during his introductory press conference on Friday.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater also spoke to 95.7 The Game on Friday and mentioned that the Splash Brothers came away “impressed” with the Arkansas product after seeing him work out.

“And from what I heard, Klay and Steph were at the workout that Moody was at, and they were impressed by him,” Slater said on “The Morning Roast.”

Moody also is represented by the same agency as Draymond Green, and said the two had spoken leading up to the draft, and briefly texted after he was selected.

He likely will be an earlier addition to the Warriors’ rotation than Jonathan Kuminga, since the No. 7 overall pick won’t turn 19 until October and generally is considered one of the more raw prospects in this year’s class.

The Warriors will need Moody to quickly mesh with the core of the rotation, as the team expects to once again be competing for a championship after two consecutive seasons without a playoff appearance.

