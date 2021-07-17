Step inside BTS leader RM’s new studio at HYBE building that replicates his cool and modern vibe – Hindustan Times

BTS leader RM hosted an impromptu live session on VLive with the fandom. While the rapper kept it short, he treated fans to his new look, expressed his gratitude for helping Butter retain the top spot of the Billboard Hot 100 for seven consecutive weeks and more. During the video, RM also gave fans a sneak peek of his new studio.

Situated in the new HYBE headquarters, the BTS leader’s studio replicates his cool and calm personality. The room is spacious with numerous paintings mounted on one side of the wall and a few figurines from KAWS placed in an open cupboard on the other side. The rapper also has a three-piece living room set up arranged just as one enters the room. The rapper said that the room is not fully complete as the carpeting is yet to be done.

Earlier this year, HYBE — formally known as Big Hit Entertainment — had shifted its headquarters. According to Soompi, the new headquarters is situated in Yongsan, Seoul, and features 19 stories with seven additional floors underground. The building will house an entertainment production section, office section, and employees’ welfare section. The new property will also feature a museum in the basement which will be open to the public.

Meanwhile, BTS has had a busy week. The members have been sitting down for a few interviews, including one for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. During the chat, the members spoke about the Grammys 2020 nominations for Dynamite, their songs Butter and Permission to Dance, and addressed a few online rumours about them. They had also performed their new tracks on the show.

While the group has been busy with their recent songs, reports suggest that BTS would be collaborating with Coldplay on a new track. The group’s label, Big Hit Music, has said, “It’s difficult to confirm the related content.”