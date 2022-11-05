November 04, 2022 – 14:03 GMT

Phoebe Tatham

Stella McCartney made King Charles laugh with her curtsy during a reception with Rishi Sunak on Friday. Watch video here…

Fashion designer Stella McCartney enjoyed a sweet moment with King Charles on Friday during a reception at Buckingham Palace.

Upon meeting the monarch, Stella, 51, gushed: “Your Majesty, I don’t know what I’m supposed to do any more. I think I’m supposed to do this now”. She then proceeded to greet Charles with a kiss on each cheek before curtseying for the monarch.

WATCH: Stella McCartney makes King Charles laugh with her curtsy

Amused by the situation, His Majesty let loose a wide smile before laughing at the wholesome encounter.

The act of curtseying remains central to royal protocol. It’s an age-old sign of deep respect to greet the monarch with a curtsy. Sometimes, fans will see royal ladies bob down into a low curtsy and bow their heads in public if they’re seeing the monarch for the first time that day.

Usually if they don’t greet the head of state in this typical, respectful way, it’s because they’ve already seen the monarch in private.

The fashion designer made Charles chuckle

Dressed up for the occasion, Stella opted for a stunning burgundy ensemble featuring a maxi leather dress with the most striking pleated shoulder details. She elevated her autumnal look with a pair of matching leather boots and a chic leather clutch.

The mum-of-four styled her cropped tresses in loose wavy curls and added a touch of glam makeup for the most flawless appearance.

Stella donned a bold burgundy ensemble

The sweet encounter comes after the King welcomed world leaders, business figures, environmentalists and NGOs to Buckingham Palace for a reception ahead of the UN climate summit Cop27.

Also in attendance was UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak who met the King in a separate room before the main reception was held in the ballroom and the Prime Minister gave a short address to those invited.

Charles will miss the gathering of world figures in Egypt next week but is likely to discuss issues around Cop27 and climate change with those invited to his royal residence.

