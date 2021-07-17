Reuters

Olympics-Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19

A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. “Within two hours we implemented an action plan and we prepared individual rooms for all athletes and members of the escort from the plane who arrived in the village,” Martin Doktor, sports director of the Czech Olympic Committee said. Earlier on Saturday, Tokyo Olympics organisers reported the first case of COVID-19 at the athletes’ village, along with 14 other new cases connected to the Games that begin next week, raising fresh doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” event.