Motor racing-Hamilton faces tough task but promises to bring his ‘A-game’
Lewis Hamilton promised fans he would bring his ‘A-game’ to Sunday’s British Grand Prix after being beaten by Max Verstappen in Formula One’s first ever Saturday sprint race and falling further behind in the title battle. Most will still be hoping to see Hamilton, the most successful Formula One driver of all time, celebrate a 99th career victory. Hamilton had qualified at the front of the grid for the experimental sprint race but lost out at the start as Red Bull’s Verstappen, alongside on the front row, made the quicker getaway.
Cycling-Tour de France winning margin could not have been bigger, says Pogacar
Tadej Pogacar hammered his rivals in the first mountain stages of the Tour and the Slovenian, who is set to retain his title on Sunday, said he could not have done more in the three-week race. The 22-year-old UAE Emirates rider leads Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard by five minutes 20 seconds going into Sunday’s largely processional final stage to the Champs Elysees in Paris, and third-placed Richard Carapaz of Ecuador by 7:03. He built his upcoming victory in the Alps, going solo in the eighth stage to Le Grand Bornand to leave Vingegaard, Carapaz and others fighting for second place.
Rugby-Lions coach Gatland confirms Alun Wyn Jones is back as tour captain
British & Irish Lions coach Warren Gatland was delighted with a successful return for Alun Wyn Jones three weeks after the experienced lock dislocated his shoulder and confirmed the Welshman has been reinstated as tour captain in South Africa. Jones played 30 minutes as a replacement in Saturday’s 49-3 victory over the Stormers in Cape Town, a final warm-up game before the test series against the world champion Springboks starts next weekend. Jones only arrived back in camp on Thursday after undergoing rehabilitation with Wales and Gatland was clearly eager to test the shoulder, injured in the 28-10 victory over Japan last month, ahead of the first game against the Boks.
Olympics-Czech Olympic team staff member tests positive for COVID-19
A Czech Olympic team staff member has tested positive for COVID-19 after arriving in Tokyo on a charter flight from Prague, Czech Olympic officials said on Saturday, adding that all the athletes were fine and in the Olympic Village. “Within two hours we implemented an action plan and we prepared individual rooms for all athletes and members of the escort from the plane who arrived in the village,” Martin Doktor, sports director of the Czech Olympic Committee said. Earlier on Saturday, Tokyo Olympics organisers reported the first case of COVID-19 at the athletes’ village, along with 14 other new cases connected to the Games that begin next week, raising fresh doubts over promises of a “safe and secure” event.
Gareth Southgate’s solid England risk being caught behind wave of history
Gareth Southgate’s solid England risk being caught behind wave of historyThe Euros showed that conservatism still dominates international football, but there are signs the club-style cohesiveness shown by Spain and Italy may be taking over A mural featuring England manager Gareth Southgate, captain Harry Kane and forward Raheem Sterling includes the graffiti: ‘You did us proud.’ Photograph: Tayfun Salcı/ZUMA Wire/Shutterstock
Motor racing-Formula One boss hails ‘sensational’ sprint debut
Formula One’s Ross Brawn hailed a new sprint race as a ‘sensational’ success after its British Grand Prix debut on Saturday. The experimental format, with qualifying on Friday for a 17-lap sprint on Saturday to decide the grid for Sunday’s race, is aimed at providing more thrills for fans with three days of competitive action. Brawn, a former Honda team boss who won championships with his own team in 2009 before it was sold to Mercedes, was a main architect of the change and said he was ‘very pleased’ with how it turned out.
James Roby ends Challenge Cup wait as spirited St Helens deny Castleford
Good things come to those who wait and for James Roby, the effervescent St Helens captain, they certainly did at an emotionally fraught, baking hot Wembley. Saints had not won rugby league’s oldest and most famous trophy, the Challenge Cup, since 2008, with 35-year-old hooker Roby the only member of that team still at the club. To put his remarkable longevity into context, talented youngster Jack Welsby, the hero of last season’s Grand Final who made another key contribution here, was just five
Golf-Rahm hangs tough to stay in contention
Jon Rahm dug deep to eke out a third-round 68 on Saturday and keep alive his hopes of adding the British Open title to the U.S. Open crown he picked up last month. “Hopefully, the leaders don’t get too far away,” he said.
British and Irish Lions v Stormers, player ratings: Marcus Smith stars on debut as Josh Adams struggles
In their final warm-up match before next weekend’s first Test, the British and Irish Lions put on a show as they convincingly beat the Stormers 49-3. Warren Gatland and his coaching staff must now work out their starting XV for the eagerly anticipated showdown with South Africa but who impressed and who faltered this evening? 15. Stuart Hogg – 7 Hurled a rushed pass into touch but laid on Hill’s try with a deft offload. Even on a slippery surface, his footwork was effective. 14. Josh Adams – 5 L
Soccer-Wolves striker Jimenez returns to action after head injury
The 30-year-old Mexico international, who now wears protective headgear, almost scored on his return to action, striking the bar with a free kick before being replaced by Patrick Cutrone after 33 minutes. Jimenez was injured on Nov. 29 after a clash of heads with Arsenal defender David Luiz and received lengthy treatment on the pitch before being taken off on a stretcher and rushed to hospital for emergency surgery. He was back in training in February and cleared to return in May but was not risked for Wolves’ final game of the season against Manchester United.