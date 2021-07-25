steelers-unvaccinated-players-will-wear-yellow-wristbands

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a high vaccination rate among players. Those who have yet to get the shot will stick out like a proverbial sore thumb.

Per the team, Steelers players who haven’t been vaccinated will be wearing yellow wristbands at practice.

The Steelers have been among the most successful at getting players to choose to take the vaccine. That’s a testament to the persuasive powers of coach Mike Tomlin, who realizes the competitive advantage of getting it — and disadvantage of not getting it.

It won’t be a surprise if, come September, every player remaining on the roster has gotten it.

