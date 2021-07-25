steelers-run-out-of-centers-during-saturday-training-camp-practice

Yahoo Entertainment

‘Big Brother’ fans are celebrating a historic night following live eviction

Big Brother fans were having a big celebration on social media Thursday night, not just because Brandon “Frenchie” French was evicted, but because history was made following the live eviction, when Xavier Prather won this week’s Head of Household competition. Xavier winning HOH is a big deal because it is the first time in Big Brother history that two Black contestants won the coveted title back-to-back. Last week being Kyland Young’s HOH. As you can imagine, Big Brother fans, who have already been celebrating the most diverse cast yet, were absolutely thrilled over the historic moment. One person tweeted: “First time in BBUS history back to back BIPOC HOH wins!” (@justceec1) Another person shared: “A black man has won HOH in back to back weeks for the 1st time EVER in Big Brother history! It truly is a new beginning” (@BB4ever24) While another fan simply tweeted: “2 Black men back-to-back for HOH. BB1-BB22 could never.” (@realitytvplease) Not only does this season feature the most BIPOC contestants in the last 21 years but, thus far, Season 23 seems to be breaking a lot of traditions. A pleasant change from seasons past, where BB has been slammed and criticized for its notorious reputation for controversies regarding race and predictable alliances and wins. All five Season 23 Black BB contestants – Azah Awasum, Derek Frazier, Tiffany Mitchell, Kyland, and Xavier – have formed an alliance called “The Cookout,” which seems to be one of the strongest alliances, if not the strongest alliance, in the house. And with Travis Long and Frenchie evicted, this season is shaping up to be one of the most fan-rewarding seasons yet.