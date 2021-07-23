Home SPORTS Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tempers expectations for rookie Kendrick Green
SPORTS

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger tempers expectations for rookie Kendrick Green

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
steelers-qb-ben-roethlisberger-tempers-expectations-for-rookie-kendrick-green

For the first time since the start of the 2015 season, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger will be preparing for a year without one of his best friends, Maurkice Pouncey under center.

Pittsburgh had their first training camp practice on Thursday and the Steelers are making the transition from Pouncey with rookie Kendrick Green. How he works with Roethlisberger will be the key to this team’s success.

After practice on Thursday, Roethlisberger spoke to the media and when asked about Green, Big Ben was realistic in his evaluation of Green compared to Pouncey.

“You’ll never fill the shoes of Maurkice Pouncey and I don’t think Kendrick’s trying to do that, which is good,” Roethlisberger said. “Pouncey’s in a class of his own and that’s what made ‘Pounce’ so special. The relationship we had will never be duplicated.”

The Steelers have veterans B.J. Finney and J.C. Hassenauer on the roster who both play center should Green not be ready to take over the job at the start of the regular season but this is Green’s job to lose.

List

Steelers 2021 training camp preview: Offensive line

View 3 items

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

T.J. Dillashaw served his time, and doesn’t care...

USWNT files appeal in equal pay lawsuit against...

Opening Ceremony: Best, worst moments of the Olympics’...

Watch Naomi Osaka light the Olympic Cauldron in...

Naomi Osaka lights cauldron to open 2020 Tokyo...

Report: Kane to leave Tottenham; Son signs new...

Cleveland Indians Change Name to Guardians, With Help...

The ‘Hot Tongan’ returns for third straight Opening...

Low-round alert: Jeongeun Lee6’s 61 at Evian ties...

Cristiano Ronaldo discloses how a player begged him...

Leave a Reply