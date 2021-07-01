steelers-add-former-titans-kicker-sam-sloman-to-offseason-roster,-waive-defensive-tackle

As expected, the Steelers signed former Titans kicker Sam Sloman on Thursday. To make room for Sloman, defensive tackle Demarcus Christmas was waived/injured. Christmas will revert to the reserve/injured list if he clears waivers.

The Sloman signing not only gives competition to the kicker position — the only spot previously without it — but having Sloman on the could provide insurance for veteran Chris Boswell. Boswell missed three late-season games last season with hip and groin injuries. The Los Angeles Rams selected Sloman in the final round of the 2020 NFL draft. Though he won the kicking gig in training camp, the Rams released him after seven games.

The Titans snapped Sloman up for their practice squad and activated him for Week 17. He became a hero of sorts after converting all five extra points and two field goals, including a walk-off field goal that won Tennessee the AFC South.

Boswell is clutch. In 2020 alone, he converted 34 of 38 extra points and made 19 of 20 field goals. His job is not in jeopardy, but a little competition is always good to light the proverbial fire.

Related

Boomer sighting: Steelers TikTok stars won’t like Devin Bush’s opinion of social platform