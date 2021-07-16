Steam Deck Might Not Play Some Of Steam’s Most Popular Games – Yahoo! Voices

A person plays Doom Eternal on Valve’s new Steam Deck handheld.

The way Valve describes it, the new Steam Deck sounds like a tiny—but still alarmingly heavy—marvel, capable of running Steam’s vast library of games despite the beefy specs required to play many of them. However, it is at its core a Linux machine, and that may lead to some complications.



On its own, Linux is not the most video game-friendly operating system. To alleviate compatibility issues, Valve has built a feature called Proton into its Linux-based SteamOS. Proton is an amalgam of tools like Wine and DXVK that users would normally need to seek out themselves if they wanted to play a wider range of games on Linux. In short, it saves developers the trouble of porting their games to Linux, and it saves players the effort of figuring out how to make games work. Problem is, Proton isn’t flawless.

