“Stay positive” – Actress, Funke Akindele makes first appearance after her husband, JJC Skillz, announced their separation

Award-winning Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele has made her first appearance on social media after her husband, JJC Skillz, announced their split.

It would be recalled that on Thursday, June 30th, the rapper took Nigerians by surprise after announcing that he and the actress are separated.

He said their marriage has been tumultuous for two years and the actress sent him packing from their matrimonial home three months ago.

JJC Skillz wrote,

“Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funkes insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.



Mr Abdul Bello

However, Funke has not commented on their separation till date.

She took to her Instagram page on Monday, July 4, to make her debut appearance since news of their separation spread like wildfire.

The mom of two who seemed unperturbed by the controversy that trailed their split, shared a video of herself strutting and cat-walking in a room and captioned it with positive hashtags.

She wrote:

“#staypositive



#staybrave



#stayambitious



#stayfocused



#staystrong”

Watch the video she shared below,