statue-of-liberty’s-‘little-sister’-takes-up-residence-in-washington-dc

(CNN) One hundred and thirty-five years after the Statue of Liberty was formally unveiled in New York Harbor, her “little sister” has taken up residence in front of the French ambassador’s home in Washington, DC.

The miniature Lady Liberty was officially inaugurated in a ceremony with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday, coinciding with France’s Bastille Day.

“Liberté and égalité — they translate very easily into English, but there’s no single word in English — brotherhood, sisterhood, solidarity, fraternity — that I think perfectly captures the essence of fraternité,” Blinken said in remarks at the ceremony, referencing the French national motto.

“But I think it’s fair to say that fraternité is the word that best defines the relationship between our people and our ongoing struggle to improve our democracies and advance the ideals embodied in the light that shines the world, at home and around the world,” he said. “So may she continue to remind us the principles we share and the work that remains to live up to them. And may we never be cured of yearning for freedom.”

French Ambassador Philippe Etienne said “it means a lot” to have the statue in the United States, calling it “a strong reminder … of the friendship between the French people and the American people.”