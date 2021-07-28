State pension: Retirement age should increase to help UK recovery, official states – Express

But one policymaker has floated the idea of Britons working for longer to help the economy recover from the hit it took due to COVID-19.

Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Bank of England, has analysed ways the country can recover and fight any subsequent recessions.

An increase to retirement ages, he suggested, could be a potential solution, but a last-ditch measure as funding options run out.

In a speech which marks the end of his time as a member of the MPC, Mr Vlieghe outlined the impact of such a measure.

