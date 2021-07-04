State of Decay 2: How To Co-Op With Friends – TheGamer

The first State of Decay didn’t have multiplayer, but the second game does. In State of Decay 2, you and a friend can take on zombies and collect materials together for a change. You can cross-play co-op State of Decay 2 between Xbox and PC players, whether that PC user is on Epic Games or Steam.

Playing the game in multiplayer comes with a few rules and regulations that don’t apply to your single-player game. For instance, player two only has access to their own supply locker. Figuring out how to add other players into your game and following these rules can be a challenge in and of itself. Below are some tips to guide you in the right direction.

Complete The Tutorial And Have A Community

Before you’re even allowed to co-op in State of Decay 2, you must complete the tutorial if you haven’t already. The tutorial is a short segment where the game will introduce the Blood Plague to you and a few other basic mechanics. The tutorial always puts you on the map Providence Ridge.

Once you complete the tutorial, multiplayer will be activated for you. You must have at least a three-person community to join someone else. The reason for this is because when you co-op with another person, you’ll be cycling through your own survivors. You gotta have survivors to cycle through in case one of them gets sick or worst case, dies.

Add Your Friend on Xbox

If the person you’re trying to play with is on Xbox only and you’re on PC, there’s a way around it. The PC user must install Xbox Game Bar and Xbox in the Microsoft Store.

By pressing both Windows Key and G on the keyboard, you will activate the Xbox Game Bar. This is an overlay that allows quick access to your Xbox friends list and messages. Here or through the Xbox application, you can use the Social search bar to find your friend and add them.

Select Multiplayer Settings In-Game

The next step is to turn on multiplayer for State of Decay 2. Once you’ve completed the tutorial, you have a community, and you’ve added your friend, you must turn this on. Hit ESC and go into your Settings options. There will be a Multiplayer option where you can turn on Host Multiplayer Game.

Here you can also control voice chat features and if players other than your friends can join you. You can open your game up to strangers and use the in-game Radio to call in for help. This is useful for tough situations like taking down Plague Hearts.

After this is activated, open the Xbox Game Bar or Steam and find your friend. Here you can either send them an invite or press Join Game.

How Co-Op Works In State of Decay 2

Now let’s get down to the specifics.

You and your friend cannot stray far from each other. There’s a tethering system in the game. By looking at the map, you’ll notice a large circle around you and your friend. If you leave the circle, a warning will appear on the screen telling you to go back to the host of the game. This circle will follow the host wherever they go and it’s up to the person who joined to stay inside it.

How Does Loot Work In State Of Decay 2 Co-op?

Loot in the game is split. Both players will be color-coded and so will loot containers. One person will be yellow and the other will be blue. If you’re blue, you may find a yellow container that you can’t open. This is so that everyone can progress their own communities if they want and loot their own things. Player two can access their community supply locker when interacting with the host’s supply locker, allowing them to stash their personal loot. Rucksacks can only be used and kept by the host.

Player two can initiate a quest by showing up before the host, but they cannot talk to enclaves and NPC’s to progress quests.

The host can still enlist a follower, allowing a total of three survivors to take on enemies.

The host has to open a destroyed Plague Heart first before other players can loot it.

Not True Co-op

Multiplayer in State of Decay 2 works as if you’re a helping hand instead of a genuine co-op experience. You’re not part of your friend’s community, you just help out. Because of this, you also have limited access to the host’s facilities, so they may have to craft things for you or you’ll have to go back to your community to sort out your survivors. It’s more of a pain to keep your survivors in check and healthy since facilities like the Infirmary are limited to you as player two.

It’s better to co-op in State of Decay 2 to take down plague hearts, help loot, or to just drive around and smash zombies together for fun.

