state-department-offers-$10-million-in-rewards-for-cyber-crime-information

The State Department said Thursday it’s offering up to a $10 million reward for information to help identify or locate anyone engaged in foreign state-sanctioned malicious cyber activities, including ransomware operations, against critical infrastructure in the United States.
Why it matters: The Biden administration is devising a collection strategies to get ahead of cyber criminals after several U.S. businesses have been ambushed by a flood of ransomware campaigns.
The reward is part of the department’s Rewards for Justice program, which has paid more than $200 million to people who gave information that helped prevent terrorism and resolved national security threats against the U.S.
What they’re saying: The department said it has set up a website on the dark web through which potential sources can offer tips anonymously.
The information will then be processed and evaluated, and reward payments may include cryptocurrency, it noted.
The big picture: The White House has formed a governmental task force to coordinate measures to prevent and retaliate against ransomware operations.
The Departments of Justice and Homeland Security also launched a new website Thursday, StopRansomware.gov, that will serve as a centralized hub for ransomware resources for victims.
The Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network is now working with banks and tech companies to crack down on cryptocurrency money-laundering schemes and to improve the tracing of ransomware payments, according to AP.
