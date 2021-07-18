Startup mpathic launches an “empathy as a service” software – Grit Daily

Through insights and datasets gathered over the years, mpathic has set out to foster human connection in the workplace. To accomplish this, mpathic created Eaas, specifically plugins that link to their cloud-based empathy service. It helps humans talk to humans using real-time text edits.

Before pressing “Send”, texts as well as emails can be reviewed and changes can be suggested. The startup company hopes to bring more empathy into companies by adding these smart capabilities to platforms like Slack or Gmail.

The co-founder of the company, Grin Lord is a PhD in Psychology. She applied the insights she gained while studying in the early 2000s at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle to the mpathic dataset.

Based on years of research on human interaction, mpathic has come up with a unique approach to reaching users.

During that time, Lord was part of a research group on empathic listening. After an automobile accident, DUI drivers are often brought into Harborview. Instead of telling drivers what to do or embarrassing them, listening to them for 15 or 20 minutes produced better results.

Measurable reductions in alcohol consumption among drivers can be seen for up to three years, as well as a 48% reduction in hospital admissions. It not only helps subject recovery but also leads to significant cost reductions and improved public safety.

Since then, Lord has started getting involved in other startups like Lyssn.

Lyssn is a platform for empathy assessments performed by behavioral health care providers during clinical sessions. Prior to its launch, the team behind mpathic started Empathy Rocks, a tool that builds human connections using empathic AI through a gambling platform.

Then, they launched mpathic to make the tool more widely available and available.



In addition to developing “Grammarly for Empathy” and APIs, mpathic wants to do more than foster good relationships among employees.

In the context of increasing globalization and an increasing number of employees from other parts of the country and around the world, mpathic wanted to launch a tool with the aim of smoothing the employee onboarding process.

According to Lord, mpathic not only suggests editing text, but also offers other types of behavioral suggestions.

Some of mpathic’s early enterprise partners are considering plugging mpathic into Slack, Gmail, etc. Primarily, they were interested in the idea of rapidly introducing multicultural and global teams and unifying the language of mission values for a company.