stars-and-stripes-return-to-pendleton

Jul. 3—PENDLETON — Following a cancellation in 2020 due to COVID-19 and with stormy weather in the area, the Pendleton Swim Club returned to the Alvin D. Brown Memorial Pool on June 25-26 for the 5th Stars and Stripes Invitational.

The rain never materialized, allowing teams from Indiana and Ohio to compete at this meet for the first time since the summer of 2019.

“We were very excited to be able to continue the tradition we have built hosting the 2021 Stars and Stripes meet with Power Aquatics,” PSC head coach Mindy Hertzler said. “The energy and excitement was much needed by all.”

Power Aquatics is a swim club based out of Tipton and Hamilton County and has co-hosted the event with PSC throughout the event’s history.

Despite the 2020 cancellation, the event continues to grow. In 2021 three new clubs were added, bringing the total participation to 12 clubs and over 300 athletes for the 2-day competition at the 50-meter Brown Pool.

With health protocols in place, Hertzler deemed the event a smashing success.

“It was a great opportunity to be outside enjoying friendships, with parents able to watch their kids compete again, great competitions and, yes, sunshine,” she said. “We were very grateful that the weather held out and we were able to host a very successful meet.”

While several swimmers garnered plenty of local interest—including Pendleton Heights graduate and Southern Illinois swimmer Maggie Miller and 2021 state qualifier Grace McKinney—it was a youngster who may have had the biggest day for the PSC crew.

Nathan Hollendonner, competing in the 11-12 boys division, collected 4 individual first place finishes—200 individual medley, 50 freestyle, 50 butterfly, and 100 freestyle—as well as joining Connor Hessler, Jack Hutson, and Braden Jenkins to win the 400 medley relay. Hollendonner also finished second place in the 50 breaststroke.

McKinney also had a solid meet, posting first place swims in the 400 freestyle and 200 individual medley. She also teamed up with Mallory Gentry, Ellie Ray, and Clara McIntyre to win the 200 medley relay and she, Gentry, McIntyre, and Jaima Link also took the 200 freestyle relay, the event McKinney’s team took to the state finals for the Arabians.

PSC is a growing organization for competitive youth swimmers ages 5-18, competing at local, state, and national meets throughout the year. Many club swimmers go on to compete on the Pendleton Heights middle and high school teams. All are encouraged to join the club, at any skill level. The next swim season will start after Labor Day. PSC also offers swim lessons and lifeguard certification. More information on the club can be found at their website (www.pendletonswimclub.org) or @pendletonswim on Twitter.

Contact Rob Hunt at

rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.