Stardew Valley mod makes fishing easier in the game – Polygon

Stardew Valley is the game that just keeps on giving. Since its release in 2016, it has seen more than its fair share of generous updates. However, there’s still little things you could improve here and there. Thanks to a mod from Shekurika, one part of the game just got a little easier to play: fishing. If you use it, you’ll be able to see the fish below the water.

Usually in Stardew Valley, you cast your line onto the the blank slate of the open water. Unlike similar games like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you don’t see shadows of fish or even a disturbance on the surface of the water. Oftentimes, you’ll have to cast your lure in a few spots before you get a bite. This mod changes the game so you’ll be able see all the fish’s sprites spawn in the water. That way, you know exactly where to place your lure if you’re looking for a specific fish to flesh out your collection or complete a recipe.

It’s a thoughtful adjustment because fishing in Stardew can be a little bit tricky. The rod is slightly finicky, and you’ll lose fish after hooking them if you aren’t careful. It’s probably one of the hardest skills to learn in the game. This mod cuts down on the grind and helps you to catch what you need, even if you aren’t the most skilled angler.

The mod also adds a few bonus configuration options. If you want, you can tweak how many fish spawn on the map to create more fish. Also, you can toggle an option to allow the player to see the game’s other “fishable” items — like a rusty spoon and spur — as well.

The mod is currently published on Nexus Mods — and due to a recent policy change on the website, this and all its other mods will be permanently stored online. So if this seems like a feature you’d like, well you have all the time in the world to grab it.