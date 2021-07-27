starbucks-sales-outpace-pre-pandemic-levels

Starbucks Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly profits and projected higher earnings ahead as the coffee giant said it is swiftly recovering from the pandemic.

The Seattle-based company reported sales of $7.5 billion for its third quarter ended in June, outpacing analysts’ expected sales of $7.3 billion.

U.S. sales helped boost the chain’s business. Starbucks reported a 10% increase in same-store sales at its domestic stores, compared with the same period in 2019, prior to the pandemic. U.S. same-store sales were up 83% from the same period last year, when the pandemic forced the chain to shut many of its lobbies as the crisis worsened.

Starbucks was one of the first restaurant companies to feel Covid-19’s impact last year given its large business in China. Sales have recovered as it has been able to reopen lobbies, and encouraged customers to order online.

This year, Starbucks has suffered from periodic shortages of supplies, as has been the case with other restaurants. It also has struggled to keep cafes fully staffed as its dining rooms have reopened and demand has grown. The chain is spending more on wages and benefits during the health crisis, it has said.