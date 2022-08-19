Home Business Starbucks Replacement Opens in Russia With Similar Look
Starbucks Replacement Opens in Russia With Similar Look

Starbucks Corp.’s former flagship store in Moscow reopened under new ownership but with similar branding, months after the Seattle-based coffee giant pulled out of Russia.

On Friday, Russians lined up for drinks at Stars Coffee, operating under a new logo similar to Starbucks’s. Instead of Starbucks’s siren with a star-topped crown, the new Russian chain’s logo sports a woman wearing a star-emblazoned kokoshnik, a traditional Russian headdress. On its website, which went live Thursday, Stars Coffee posted, “Bucks left. Stars have stayed.”

