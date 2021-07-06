‘Star Wars: Visions’: What to know about new ‘Star Wars’ anime series – Deseret News

Disney+ offered a first look at the upcoming “Star Wars: Visions” project, which is coming to Disney+ later this year.

What is the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ series?

The project — which is a series of seven short films — comes from seven anime studios, which will produce the short films from Lucasfilm.

“From the beginning, stories told in the ‘Star Wars’ galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their many influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio,” Disney+ said in a press release sent to the Deseret News.

What are the ‘Star Wars: Visions’ episode titles?

Here’s a breakdown of the animate studios involved, along with the title of each short project.

Kamikaze Douga — “The Duel”

“The Duel” Geno Studio (Twin Engine) — “Lop and Ochō”

“Lop and Ochō” Studio Colorido (Twin Engine) — “Tatooine Rhapsody”

— “Tatooine Rhapsody” Trigger — “The Twins”

“The Twins” Trigger — “The Elder”

“The Elder” Kinema Citrus — “The Village Bride”

“The Village Bride” Science Saru — “Akakiri”

“Akakiri” Science Saru — “T0-B1”

“T0-B1” Production IG — “The Ninth Jedi”

‘Star Wars: Visions’ preview video, revealed

Disney+ shared a first look video at the Anime Expo Lite over the weekend. It shows storyboards of coming episodes, includes interviews with crew and staff members and offers a look at what’s ahead for the project.

When does ‘Star Wars: Visions’ come out?

All seven episodes of “Star Wars: Visions” will hit Disney+ on Sept. 22, 2021.