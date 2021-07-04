‘Star Wars: Visions’ Special Look, Premiere Date: Disney+ Names Seven Japanese Studios Bringing Anime Anthology Series To Life – Deadline

On Saturday, key creatives behind Star Wars: Visions appeared at Anime Expo Lite to tease the upcoming anime series, which hits Disney+ on September 22, announcing the names of Japanese studios that have been helping to bring it to life.

Lucasfilms’ latest has been billed as an anthology series comprised of short films, centered on the Star Wars universe. Each bears a unique Japanese sensibility, which in many ways aligns with the tone and spirit of Star Wars storytelling, going all the way back to 1977’s Episode IV – A New Hope. From the outset, stories told in the Star Wars galaxy have counted Japanese mythology and the films of Akira Kurosawa among their numerous influences, and these new visions will further explore that cultural heritage through the unique animation style and perspective of each anime studio.

The seven anime studios bringing their signature visuals and storytelling styles to Visions include Kamikaze Douga, Geno Studio (Twin Engine), Studio Colorido (Twin Engine), Trigger, Kinema Citrus, Science Saru and Production IG.

Trigger and Science Saru are overseeing two episodes apiece, while the others are spearheading just one. Episode titles include “The Duel” (Kamikaze Douga), “Lop and Ochō” (Geno Studios), “Tattoine Rhapsody” (Studio Colorido), “The Twins” and “The Elder” (Trigger), “The Village Bride” (Kinema Citrus), “Akakiri” and “T0-B1” (Science Saru) and “The Ninth Jedi” (Production IG).

Star Wars: Visions is exec produced by Lucasfilm’s Jacqui Lopez, James Waugh and Josh Rimes. It’s co-exec produced by Qubic Pictures’ Justin Leach, with Kanako Shirasaki on board as producer.

All of the series’ episodes will be available for streaming on September 22, exclusively on Disney+.

