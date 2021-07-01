Home Technology Star Wars: The Old Republic Will Celebrate 10 Years with Epic Legacy of the Sith Expansion – Star Wars
The critically acclaimed MMORPG will mark a milestone with the power of the dark side.

StarWars.com Team

Star Wars: The Old Republic is turning 10 — and to the dark side.

BioWare announced today that it will begin a period of celebration for the 10th anniversary of SWTOR with Legacy of the Sith, a major expansion that will kick off an exciting new time for the critically-acclaimed MMORPG. Legacy of the Sith will continue the game’s storyline, sending players on a military campaign to secure the aquatic planet Manaan for their faction as they uncover the ultimate plan of Darth Malgus, the renegade Sith.

The expansion also introduces redesigned combat styles, a new feature that blends class abilities and an array of quality-of-life upgrades. Combat styles will allow players to independently choose a specific class story and combine it with ability sets from other related tech or Force-wielding classes. New and old players alike can look forward to revamped character-creation system, featuring greater customization than ever before. And several game elements have been overhauled, including global rebalancing of gameplay and enemy encounters, updates to itemization, and character loadouts. 

Look for Legacy of the Sith this holiday season on PC via SWTOR.com and Steam, and keep an eye out for news on updates, content, and more throughout 2022 in celebration of 10 years of Star Wars: The Old Republic.

Happy 10th anniversary, SWTOR!

