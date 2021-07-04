Star Wars Rogue Squadron Script Almost Complete, Says Patty Jenkins – Screen Rant

Patty Jenkins confirms the script for Rogue Squadron is almost complete, and pre-production is going well. Disney came crashing out of the gate with Star Wars content following the release of 2015’s Star Wars: The Force Awakens, producing a new movie every year afterward until 2019. The studio had major plans for the franchise, but the increasingly lukewarm responses to films after 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi led to the film side of the galaxy far, far away being put on hold. While the television side is set to explode in the coming years, movies are proceeding at a slower pace.

Currently, the next Star Wars film on the calendar is Jenkins’ Rogue Squadron. Announced last year at Disney’s Investor Day event, Rogue Squadron will be Jenkins’ first Star Wars movie and also the first to be directed by a woman. It is scheduled for release in December 2023, so details on the plot are still slim. It’s certain the movie will focus on a group of Rebel pilots, though its placement in the timeline remains to be seen.

Jenkins gave a fresh update on Rogue Squadron while talking to THR at the reopening of the Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood. Though the film is still in pre-production, Jenkins confirmed it is “going amazing.” She had already been hard at work on it before Rogue Squadron was officially announced, and things are really coming to fruition now. Jenkins said:

I had been on it already for six months before I even announced that, so we’re pretty deep into it. We’re finishing a script, crewing up, and it’s all going wonderful. I’m so excited about the story and excited that we’re the next chapter of Star Wars, which is such a responsibility and such an opportunity to really start some new things. It’s really exciting in that way.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Matthew Robinson (Love & Monsters) was confirmed to be Rogue Squadron‘s mystery writer who had been attached since the time of the announcement. The completion of the script would seem to indicate Rogue Squadron could begin production later this year, but Jenkins didn’t say if it was the final draft. It could be that the script needs to go through some alterations before filming can start. Additionally, there haven’t been any casting announcements just yet, and Jenkins’ comments suggest she’s focusing more on the crew at the present moment.

Nevertheless, it’s always exciting to hear about progress being made on a new Star Wars movie. With the release date still well over two years away, it’ll be some time before plot specifics emerge. That’s not enough to deter Star Wars fans, though, who have been aflutter with theories ever since Rogue Squadron was announced. As the film completes pre-production and inches toward filming, expect more updates to emerge. It seems likely that by the end of the year, fans will know a whole lot more about what Jenkins and Robinson have planned.

