Star Wars: Republic Gunship Is First Prequel Adult LEGO Set In 10 Years – Screen Rant

LEGO has unveiled their latest addition to the Ultimate Collector’s Series line, the Republic Gunship, which first appeared in Attack of the Clones.

LEGO has revealed images for the latest addition to their Star Wars Ultimate Collector’s Series, the Republic Gunship. LEGO sets that fall under the Ultimate Collector’s Series category are primarily geared toward adult collectors, and are therefore more detailed and pricier than typical sets for children. Fans played a direct role in selecting the Republic Gunship as the next UCS set, with the gunship receiving the overwhelming majority of votes during a LEGO Ideas poll conducted last year, beating out both the TIE Bomber and the Nebulon-B Frigate. Thanks to fans, the Republic Gunship will be the first prequel-era UCS set since 2010.

The gunship, known in-universe as the Low Altitude Assault Transport (LAAT), first debuted in 2002’s Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. It is considered one of the most iconic designs from the prequels, with the ship popping up in countless other prequel-era stories. Although Attack of the Clones is considered to be one of the weaker entries in the Skywalker Saga, it has recently been enjoying lots of love with references and cameos from the film making their way into new projects like The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Bad Batch. Now, LEGO seems to be giving the film its turn in the spotlight.

According to Brick Fanatics, the Ultimate Collector’s Series Republic Gunship is expected to release on August 1st for $349.99 USD. At 3,292 pieces, the set will also include minifigures of Mace Windu and a Clone Trooper Commander as well as a signature UCS placard and a display stand. Check out the sheer scale of the set in the image below:

What’s notable about the Republic Gunship is that it is the first model from the prequel era to receive a UCS set in more than a decade. The last set was Obi-Wan’s Jedi Starfighter, which, coincidentally, also debuted in Attack of the Clones. Otherwise, every UCS set since 2010 has pulled from the original trilogy era of the Star Wars mythos.

It’s clear from the results of the LEGO Ideas poll that prequel content and merchandise are still in high demand. Despite the prequel trilogy’s mixed reception, the films have retained a solid following thanks to fans who evidently resonated with the tragedy of Anakin Skywalker. The powers that be would be wise to keep a finger on the pulse of the fandom so that all corners of the Star Wars fanbase (original, prequel, and sequel fans alike) might have a chance to celebrate their love of the franchise.

