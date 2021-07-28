Home ENTERTAINMENT Star Wars game sale: The Force Unleashed and other classics for $5 each – Bioreports
Star Wars game sale: The Force Unleashed and other classics for $5 each

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed was a big deal in 2008, and it’s currently on sale on Xbox.


Microsoft is giving Xbox players the chance to go on a bunch of adventures in a galaxy far, far away on the cheap until Friday, Aug. 6. Classic Star Wars games like The Force Unleashed and its sequel are on sale for $5 each.

If you want to go even more retro in your lightsaber-swinging adventure, the incredible Knights of the Old Republic and its followup are among the discounted titles. For those who prefer to wield a blaster, Battlefront 2 (the 2005 game, not the 2017 one) and Republic Commando are on sale too.

Should you be in the mood for some buildable fun, Lego Star Wars games The Complete Saga, The Original Trilogy and The Clone Wars are on sale too, along with the joyous Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy. There’s not much point getting The Original Trilogy over The Complete Saga though — pretty much all of the former’s content is included in the latter.

All of these games came out for the original Xbox or Xbox 360 between 2003 and 2011, but you can play them on the Series X|S and One consoles thanks to backwards compatibility. 

