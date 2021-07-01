Stanley Cup Final Game 2 takeaways: Tampa Bay Lightning go up 2-0 over Montreal Canadiens – ESPN

Blake Coleman dives and scores with 2 seconds left in the second period to give Tampa Bay a 2-1 lead. (0:53)

11:42 PM ET Greg WyshynskiESPN Close Greg Wyshynski is ESPN’s senior NHL writer. Follow on Twitter



Facebook

Twitter

Facebook Messenger

Pinterest

Email

TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at home on Wednesday night. It was a game with outstanding goaltending, and a goal-of-the-year candidate from Blake Coleman that beat the second-period buzzer.