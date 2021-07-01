Stanley Cup Final Game 2 takeaways: Tampa Bay Lightning go up 2-0 over Montreal Canadiens – ESPN

<
>
Menu
-
- scores
Top takeaways from the Lightning’s 3-1 win: Coleman’s epic goal, Vasilevskiy nearly perfect
Tampa Bay Lightning
2hGreg Wyshynski
CP3’s 41 propel Suns into first Finals since ’93
Phoenix Suns
2hDave McMenamin
Woman says Bauer strangled her unconscious
Los Angeles Dodgers
48mJeff Passan and Alden Gonzalez
Coleman’s ‘epic’ diving goal fires up Bolts in win
Tampa Bay Lightning
33mEmily Kaplan
Mississippi State one-hits Vandy for first CWS title
3h
Sources: No structural damage to Giannis’ knee
Milwaukee Bucks
9hMalika Andrews
FSU’s Milton, Miami’s King join in on NIL business
Florida State Seminoles
1hAndrea Adelson
Donaldson: Calling me ‘pest’ bad look for Giolito
Minnesota Twins
6hJesse Rogers
Thorns’ Moultrie, 15, youngest to sign NWSL deal
8hESPN
Euro 2020 talking points: Epic round-of-16 highlights; England-Belgium final?
16hESPN
Guide to understanding the NCAA’s new NIL rules
2hDan Murphy
Teenage hoop stars can get paid earlier than ever. What does it mean for the NCAA?
18hTJ Quinn
The gymnastic trials were a celebration of Simone Biles, live sports – and joy
18hKevin Van Valkenburg
Mara Gomez in her own words: ‘Football saved my life’
15hMara Gomez, as told to Tom Hamilton
Midyear MMA awards: A dominant UFC champ, a hot prospect and … Jake Paul?
18h
What’s next after New England’s Stephon Gilmore goes public about contract?
New England Patriots
20hMike Reiss
Barry Sanders says Dan Campbell, new Detroit Lions regime ‘feel different’
Detroit Lions
15hEric Woodyard
Which players should be 2021 WNBA All-Stars?
Los Angeles Sparks
15h
Kurkjian: June delivers D.C. thunder, a mysterious Arizona phone number and a walk-off triple play in the Bronx
New York Yankees
17hTim Kurkjian
Transfer Talk: PSG eye Juve’s Ronaldo, Man Utd’s Pogba
7hDanny Lewis
Abhimanyu Mishra becomes youngest GM in chess history
13hSusan Ninan
2021 Fantasy football draft kit: Rankings, cheat sheets, mock drafts, sleepers and analysis
16hFantasy staff
Boxing Real or Not: Lawsuit will sideline Spence-Pacquiao; Usyk will shock Joshua
2dESPN
UFC 264 Real or Not: Wonderboy primed for a big move; Greg Hardy has peaked
1d
2021 ESPYS: Tom Brady, Naomi Osaka land double nominations
15dESPN staff
Mercedes: We have upgrades in the pipeline
21hReuters
EXCLUSIVE CONTENT
Get ESPN+
- Facebook Messenger
11:42 PM ET
-
Greg WyshynskiESPN
Close
- Greg Wyshynski is ESPN’s senior NHL writer.
Follow on Twitter
- Facebook Messenger
TAMPA, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Montreal Canadiens, 3-1, in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final at home on Wednesday night. It was a game with outstanding goaltending, and a goal-of-the-year candidate from Blake Coleman that beat the second-period buzzer.