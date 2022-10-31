Stanley Aughtry Parents: Meet Brenda Barnes Battle and Stanley Aughty, Sr: – Stanley Aughtry officially known as Stanley Lowell Aughtry, Jr is a popular American model, actor, and film producer.

Stanley Aughtry, was born in Washington, DC. He attended both primary and secondary school in Goldsboro, a city in North Carolina. Stanley Aughtry earned honors in Electrical Engineering from Hampton University. After his graduation, he worked as an engineer for a while before later pursuing his dream of becoming an actor and a model.

ALSO: Calvin O. Butts III children: Did He Had Any Children?

Stanley Aughtry became a global sensation after his appearance in The Dark Knight in 2008. He also played a major role in ‘Step Sisters (2010) and a commercial for Norfolk Southern.

Stanley Aughtry Parents

Stanley Aughtry, nicknamed Stan-da-Man was born in Washington, DC. to Brenda Barnes Battle (mother) and Stanley Aughty, Sr. (father). However, there’s not much information about his parents.

Source: -

–