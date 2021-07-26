Standon Calling festival abandoned due to flooding – BBC News

image copyrightPA Media image caption Organisers called off the festival during its final day on Sunday due to serious flooding

A music festival was cancelled during its final day due to serious flooding.

Standon Calling in Hertfordshire was called off on Sunday night.

Organisers of the festival, which had a capacity of 15,000, said it could not proceed due to flooding and risk of lightning.

Hertfordshire Police said it worked with organisers to get “everyone off site as safely and quickly as possible”.

Roads surrounding the site were blocked as festival-goers left and police advised people to avoid the area.

Craig David, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Primal Scream and De La Soul were among the acts due to play on Sunday.