African Export-Import Bank and Standard Chartered, on Thursday, announced an agreement for Standard Chartered to provide $200m of not-for-profit funding towards Afreximbank’s structured framework to help finance the acquisition of COVID-19 vaccines for African nations.

This was disclosed on Thursday in a statement titled ‘Standard Chartered commits $200m facility with Afreximbank for African Union COVID-19 vaccination acquisition programme’.

The collaboration between Standard Chartered and Afreximbank would help ensure that 55 countries across Africa have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

The facility would play a part in ensuring that Africa could achieve its COVID-19 strategy, which targeted vaccinating a minimum of 60 per cent of Africa’s population.

It added that the facility was part of the Advance Procurement Commitment framework structured by Afreximbank in collaboration with the African Vaccines Acquisition Task Team, under which Afreximbank provided a guarantee of $2bn to vaccine manufacturers to secure access to COVID-19 vaccines for African countries.

