Stand up and salute these 4th of July sales on all things Apple: Save up to $151 on iPads, Apple Watches and AirPods Pros – Yahoo Philippines News

Deep-discount 4th of July sales events — they’re as American as, um, some kind of pie. Can’t remember. (Photo: Getty Images)

Reluctant to get back to the mall? First of all, we get it. Second, who needs brick and mortar retail with the bounty of online sales this holiday weekend? To wit: This 4th of July is the season for online bargains on nearly all things Apple. So skip the Apple store and get what you need/want/dream of at amazing prices from the comfort of home.

Whether you’re a longtime Apple loyalist or are just now crossing over from the other side, you’ll find what you’re looking for at an unbeatable price, from tiny-but-mighty AirPods to a big-screen MacBook.

We sorted through all the Independence Day options to assemble the best Apple sales for you. With steals like $30 off an iPad, $151 off Beats wireless headphones, and $52 off AirPods, now’s the time to make your move.

Welcome to the hottest Apple 4th of July sales!

Best Apple MacBook sales

The newest Apple MacBook Air (yeah, the one with the M1 chip) is $100 off! (Photo: Amazon)

What’s so great about the Apple MacBook Air? Glad you asked! First of all, it’s on sale for $100 off at Amazon. And second, it’s got the new (and incredibly speedy) Apple Octa-core M1 processor, 8GB of memory, 256GB of on-board storage and the latest version of macOS Big Sur. That makes it an absolute powerhouse.

“Bought this laptop because I needed an upgrade from my heavy MacBook Pro. I needed something super light and thin [so I can] just bring it everywhere and slide it in my bag,” shared a wowed Amazon shopper. “I am obsessed with how fast this MacBook Air is. The battery life is on point. I used it for movies and series at work and it lasted for three days. The processor is so good. I open so many tabs at once and it has not lagged on me.”

More Apple MacBook sales:

Apple Mac Mini (M1), $600 with on-page coupon (was $699), amazon.com

Apple iMac 5K, $1,699 (was $1,799), amazon.com

Apple MacBook Air (M1, 512GB), $1,100 with on-page coupon (was $1,249), amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (M1), $1,100 (was $1,299), amazon.com

Apple MacBook Pro (13-inch, 512GB), $1,699 (was $1,799), amazon.com

Best Apple iPad sales

Happy 4th of July! Have an Apple iPad Air for $60 off. (Photo: Amazon)

The Apple iPad Air (Wi-Fi only), on sale for $539 — a cool $60 off — is the ‘just right’ model in the iPad family. It’s speedier and more powerful than the entry-level model, thanks to its A14 Bionic chip (compared to the standard’s A12 chip), and it’s more compact and lightweight than the iPad Pro, coming in at just a pound, versus the Pro’s heftier 1.41 lbs. It might not seem like a lot, but when you’re schlepping it around for hours in end, you’ll feel the difference.

“…It’s a bit faster, a bit thinner, a bit lighter, and a bit shinier than all the tablets I’ve used before,” shared a satisfied Amazon shopper. “But, taken altogether — and taken along with the second-generation Apple Pencil — it feels like an entirely new experience. I haven’t been this struck by a new device in a while…this is a great little device, it fits itself into my workflow immediately. I think the highest praise I can give it is that it’s amazing how quickly it effectively disappeared: Within a couple days of using it, I stopped noticing it, because everything about writing and taking notes with the iPad and the Pencil felt second nature; it felt like it had always been there.”

More Apple iPad sales:

Apple iPad (10.2-inch, Wi-Fi, 32GB), $299 (was $329), amazon.com

Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 256GB), $699 (was $749), amazon.com

Best Apple AirPod sales

When that jerk down the block sets off a mat of firecrackers, you’ll wish you had some noise-canceling earbuds…but better late than never, yes? (Photo: Amazon)

At the top of the earbuds food chain are the Apple AirPods Pro. This model features noise-canceling capabilities, plus silicone ear tips for a more secure fit. Amazon has knocked $52 off the price, bringing the AirPods Pro down to $197, from $249.

These pro-level buds earned a perfect five-star rating from more than 185,000 Amazon shoppers. Said one happy shopper: “Apple hit a home run with these…With the AirPods Pro, Apple has answered my prayers, and they’re even better than I could have imagined. The sound cancellation is .…. The ability to switch from noise canceling to transparency mode is awesome as well.”

More Apple AirPod sales:

Apple AirPods (standard charging case), $119 (was $159), amazon.com

Apple AirPods (wireless charging case), $160 (was $199), amazon.com

Apple AirPods Max (Space Gray), $489 (was $549), amazon.com

Best Apple Watch sales

Watch your step…and your heartbeat and your local weather forecast and your GPS location and your text feed — and save $80! (Photo: Amazon)

Amazon has dropped the price of the Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm) in red down from $399 to down just $319 — that’s $80 off. The Apple Series 6 is one of the best smartwatches available, thanks to its brilliant GPS features and ability to track heartbeat, heart rate and calories burned.

And, oh yeah, you can also use it to take calls, respond to texts and sync up with music streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music. It seamlessly pairs with the iPhone too. Use Siri for up-to-the-minute news, weather reports and more. Just hold down the watch’s digital crown to bring up the voice assistant or simply say ‘Hey Siri’ for instant access. Amazon shoppers love that you never have to pull out an iPhone to make a call again.

“This is my very first Apple Watch and I am just amazed how stunning this is!” said a very happy shopper. “…This watch has so many features to help me every day, including apps to help with my health. The appearance is simply beautiful….”

More Apple Watch sales:

Apple Watch SE (GPS + Cellular, 40mm), $272 (was $329), amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm), $329 (was $399), amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS, 44mm), $406 (was $429), amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS + Cellular, 40mm), $419.50 (was $499), amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular, 40MM), $220 (was $240), amazon.com

Best Apple accessory sales

We’ve done the math — with a handy numeric keypad — and this “magic” keyboard is a steal of a sale. (Photo: Amazon)

The Apple Magic Keyboard is on sale for just $118, or $11 off at Amazon. It’s wireless and charges with a Lightning cable. Shoppers love its epic battery life and the numbers pad on the keyboard’s right side.

“Having the numeric keypad on this keyboard makes it a huge improvement,” raved a delighted shopper. “What is more amazing is the battery life. I charged it 100 percent when I initially connected it to my MacBook. I have used it every workday for more than five weeks, even taking it on a trip with me because its so thin and light. It currently has 67 percent remaining on the battery. If this holds up, that means i will have to charge it about 4 times per year.”

More Apple accessories sales:

Apple MagSafe Charger, $34 (was $39), amazon.com

Apple Magic Trackpad 2, $119 (was $129), amazon.com

Apple Magic Keyboard, $90 (was $99), amazon.com

Apple 85W MagSafe 2 Power Adapter, $66 (was $79), amazon.com

Apple 5W USB Power Adapter, $14 (was $19), amazon.com

Apple Magic Mouse 2, $74 (was $79), amazon.com

Apple Smart Keyboard, $149 (was $159), amazon.com

Best Beats by Dre sales

Kerouac, Schmerouac: This is the Beat generation! (Photo: Amazon)

Down from $150 to just $111, the Beats Powerbeats Wireless Earphones make life — and fitness — easier. With a brilliant 15 hours of battery life per charge, they’re always ready to go. And even if, by some chance, you do let your Powerbeats run out of juice, you’re okay — a quick five-minute charge gives you enough juice for a full hour of playback. It’s called Fast Fuel, and it’s awesome.

Secure-fit ear hooks keep them in place no matter what — they won’t fall out of your ears like some other wireless earbuds. Outdoorsy? No sweat — these earphones are water-resistant.

“I love these for outdoor running or exercise,” raved a five-star Amazon reviewer. “I like the cable around the back to hang on my neck when not actively listening to anything. These are not noise-canceling but do limit some outside noise… these allow you to keep up with what’s going on around you (like a car behind you) and still have great sound…. The battery life is awesome. I only recharge maybe once a week, but use these almost every day.”

More Beats sales:

Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds (Glacier Blue), $199 (was $250), amazon.com

Beats Solo Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling On-Ear Headphones (Light Blue), $170 (was $300), amazon.com

Beats Ep Wired On-Ear Headphones, $91 (was $130), amazon.com

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $39 (was $50), amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $120 (was $200), amazon.com

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $199 (was $350), amazon.com

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

