By Peter Egwuatu

Stanbic IBTC Asset Management has cautioned investors to seek requisite knowledge from investment professionals about the best investment options per time to avoid loss of investment value in uncertain times.

The firm made this known during a webinar themed ‘Investing in Uncertain Times’ it organised as part of its public enlightenment talk series.

READ ALSO:Reps Minority Caucus calls for patriotism at Eid-el-Kabir

Speaking at the webinar, Fadekemi Obasanya, Head Investment Management, emphasised the importance of gaining requisite knowledge from investment professionals about the best investment options per time. She highlighted various investment options offered by Stanbic IBTC Asset Management which both current and prospective investors can avail themselves of, adding that the organisation has provided avenues to enable customers make well-informed financial decisions.

One of the investment options highlighted at the session was mutual funds, such as the Stanbic IBTC Money Market Fund, Stanbic IBTC Dollar Fund, Stanbic IBTC Enhanced Fixed Income Fund, Stanbic IBTC Bond Fund, Stanbic IBTC Nigerian Equity Fund and Stanbic IBTC Shari’ah Fixed Income Fund, amongst others.