Industry stakeholders have lauded the approval by the Securities and Exchange Commission of the first set of Exchange-Traded Derivative contracts.

The Nigerian Exchange Limited said on Friday that the announcement of the approval followed the successful registration of NG Clearing by SEC as a premier central counterparty for the contracts, effective July 7.

The NGX with the approval, it was inching closer to launching the first ETDs in West Africa supported by NG Clearing in the risk management process.

The approved contracts are Access Bank Plc Stock Futures, Dangote Cement Plc Stock Futures, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc Stock Futures, MTN Nigeria Communications Plc Stock Futures, Zenith Bank Plc Stock Futures, NGX 30 Index Futures, and NGX Pension Index Futures.

A derivative, according to the NGX, is a contract between two or more parties whose value is based on an agreed-upon underlying financial asset or group of assets. Common underlying instruments include bonds, commodities, currencies, interest rates, market indices and stocks.

The basic principle behind a derivative contract is to earn profits by speculating on the value of the underlying asset at a future date. As such, they are used as a risk management instrument and are suited to both professional and private investors who wish to hedge an open position or gain exposure to assets and markets without necessarily holding the underlying assets.

Investopedia listed common forms of derivatives as futures contracts, forward contracts, swaps and options contracts. Futures contracts and options contracts are exchange-traded and standardised.

The Chief Executive Officer, NGX, Temi Popoola, said the launch was aligned with the commitment of the NGX to build an innovative market that is responsive to the needs of stakeholders in accessing and using capital.

“We are, therefore, excited about the prospects of deepening Africa’s position in the global financial markets through ETDs, as well as enhancing liquidity and mitigating against price, duration and other financial risks that may arise from sophisticated financial transactional activities,” he said.

A senior vice president at FBN Quest, Uwa Osadiaye, said in a telephone interview with our correspondent that the development would fill unmet demands in the Nigerian capital market and make it more sophisticated.

He said, “There is a category of investors who prefer structured derivatives. An option not previously available. For the SEC to approve that is an important development for the capital market.

“As regards the risk, the SEC would have done its assessment before approval; so, it is left for the investor and adviser to decide what level of risk exposure they are willing to take and potential returns they want.

“Even though derivatives are sophisticated instruments, the advantages that come with them surpass the disadvantages in my opinion. This is something capital market operators have been working towards for quite a long time, so this development signals progress.”

The NGX said on Friday that leading up to the launch of ETDs in the market, it had continued to ensure widespread understanding of derivatives, its applicability and how investors can reap maximum value from the asset class.

It said, “NGX has collaborated with both local and international organisations such as SEC, JPMorgan Chase, CBOE Options Institute, and NG Clearing to facilitate in-depth capacity building programmes on the derivatives market.

“In addition, the NGX has hosted training through its learning and development arm, X-Academy, to prepare capital market players who wish to undertake the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment UK Global Derivatives qualification exam. It is also on track to host further trainings for other stakeholders in the near term.”

