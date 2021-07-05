staggering-amount-mikel-obi-will-receive-as-salary-every-year-at-his-new-club-revealed-(it-is-over-n1bn)

Former Chelsea star John Obi Mikel has moved to Kuwait Sporting Club signing a year big contract with the side

Mikel Obi’s new move to Kuwait Sporting Club will see him be earning massive amount of over a billion naira every year

Before retiring from the Super Eagles, Mikel Obi played 97 games and also won the African Cup of Nations

Super Eagles legend Mikel Obi recently completed a big move to Kuwait Sporting Club leaving English Championship side Stoke City where he played for the whole last season.

Mikel Obi is one of the most successful Nigerian players considering the titles he has won most especially during his days at Chelsea and he is also reported the richest Nigerian footballer.

According to the report on Score Nigeria, John Obi Mikel will be getting massive $4 Million annually which is around N1.6 billion at his new club which is awesome for the former Super Eagles captain.

John Obi Mikel’s massive salary at Kuwait Sporting Club is also said to be the biggest for any player in the gulf region in the topflight which means the Nigerian has set a big record.

Kuwait trails the more illustrious UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and even Oman – in that order, and the arrival of Mikel may signal of beginning of arrival of more celebrated “retired” legs to the Arab nation.

Stoke City’s reaction to Mikel’s move

Michael O’Neill who is the coach of Championship side Stoke City has explained that he is unperturbed about Mikel Obi’s move to Kuwait claiming that the club signed a deal with him that he can leave anytime.

“Although John triggered the second year of his contract, we always had an agreement in place whereby we would let him leave if a significant overseas opportunity came along.”

