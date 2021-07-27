Stadia Pro adds five games for August – Valkyria Chronicles 4, Epistory, Grime, and more – Chrome Unboxed

Much to the surprise of many (not me), Stadia keeps going strong. Pro subscribers will be receiving not three – not four, but five new games for the month of August! I have to admit, I didn’t expect this. Instead, I expected Pro games to drop down from four to two or three since there are already so very many in the lineup. In just a few days on August 1, 2021, you can add Grime, Valkyria Chronicles 4, Killer Queen Black, Epistory: Typing Chronicles, and It Came from Space and Ate our Brains to your library with one click.

The most interesting title here for me, at least, is Valkyria Chronicles 4 – a tactical RPG with a European War aesthetic. As someone who is obsessed with tactical roleplaying games (especially Final Fantasy Tactics!), I’ve been waiting for a while for a good price to add this to my collection, but now, it seems I won’t need to pay for it outside of my subscription.

While we still aren’t sure which games will be leaving Pro this month to make way for these new five, you’ll still have access to thirty additional titles in the meantime (includes those aforementioned) – that’s a lot! For just $9.99 USD per month with a free trial upfront, there’s no reason not to give Stadia a go, especially if you think you may like any of the games below. Oh, and happy gaming!

GRIME

Destroy… Absorb… Grow… GRIME is a fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG in which you crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains with a black hole to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. An unusual material collapses in on itself, the world shudders and contracts, and suddenly you are squeezed into existence.

Valkyria Chronicles 4

A Continent Engulfed in the Bitter Flames of War! Commander Claude Wallace and his childhood friends set out to fight in a desperate war, but bone-chilling blizzards, waves of imperial soldiers, and the godlike powers of the Valkyria stand between them and victory. Steam

Killer Queen Black

Killer Queen Black, inspired by the hit arcade game, Killer Queen, let’s you fight for your hive with three ways to win. Will you claim your victory by hopping on the snail, hoarding berries, or wiping out the enemy’s queen?

Epistory: Typing Chronicles

Epistory: Typing Chronicles is an atmospheric adventure typing game that tells the story of a writer lacking inspiration who asks her muse to help write her latest book.

It Came from Space and Ate Our Brains