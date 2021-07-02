Stadia for Android TV Sees Over 50,000 Downloads in Less Than Two Weeks – Gadgets 360

Stadia made its way to Android TV on June 23 and since then over 50,000 people have downloaded the app from the Google Play store. Google announced early in June that the first version of Stadia, its game streaming service, will be coming to Chromecast with Google TV as well as few other devices such as Nvidia Shield TV, Xiaomi Mi Box models, and others. The app reportedly had a soft launch on June 21 and at the time, allowed users only to pre-load it.

Stadia is Google’s game streaming subscription service with a growing library of games that allows users to play on a variety of devices, as long as they have a stable Internet connection. It negates the need of powerful hardware to run the games as local devices only have to stream them and the processing is handled by remote data centres. The Stadia app made its way to Android TV on June 23 with a soft launch on June 21 and in less than two weeks, the app has seen over 50,000 downloads. This number could be anywhere between 50,000 and 99,999. The development was first spotted by Reddit user TruthOvercomesLies.

With Stadia directly on an Android TV, all you need is a compatible controller, and you can play over 180 games without the need to plug in any external device or console. To do so, head to the Google Play store on your Android TV, download the Stadia for Android TV app, open it, and select Continue on the opt-in screen.

This first version of Stadia was launched for Chromecast with Google TV, Hisense Android Smart TVs (U7G, U8G, U9G), Nvidia Shield TV, Nvidia Shield TV Pro, Onn FHD Streaming Stick and UHD Streaming Device, Philips 8215, 8505, and OLED 935/805 series Android TVs, as well as Xiaomi Mi Box 3, and Mi Box 4 models. Other devices can opt for experimental support to try Stadia and almost any Android TV device can download the app to try and play.