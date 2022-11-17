Stacey Solomon shares genius Christmas bauble hack that ‘changed her life’

Stacey Solomon has unveiled her Christmas tree hack that she said has “changed her life forever”. The star took to her Instagram stories to show off her latest craft trick for her festive decorations.

The mum-of-four posted a video where she showed her followers how she easily decorated a mini Christmas tree.

She explained that when her children are decorating their mini trees for their rooms, she used cable ties to make the process easier.

Stacey captioned the post: “Saw this ok TikTok last year & I’ll never go back. Big or small baubles it’s so much better. Makes the tree look fuller & they don’t fall off and break.”

Stacey showed of a Christmas hack

(Image: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

The 33-year-old demonstrated to her fans how she gathers multiple mini baubles on a cable tie then secures them to the branches of the tree.

She said: “I got sidetracked because Leighton wants to put his tree up. This is Leighton’s tree that he puts in his room, he loves it so much. It’s the spindliest, oldest tree and it’s tiny but he just loves putting it up so I thought I’d show you something how we put his baubles on.

“So, I literally just get a cable tie. Thread a few baubles on it, you can put as may as you want on but I usually do like three or four and then Leighton will put them on his tree and literally just do this.”

The hack made sure that the baubles wouldn’t fall off and break

(Image: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Stacey uses cable ties to secure the baubles on her tree

(Image: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Stacey then showed her followers how she secures the baubles to the tree.

She added: “That means they don’t fall off and they also go in a little cluster so it covers more of the tree.

“Don’t do the cable tie the right way round, turn it upside down so it actually goes in the wrong way and it’ll still pull really tight around the tree so it won’t fall off, but it just means that every year you can undo it again and they’re already threaded. How cool is that?”

She uses clusters of baubles

(Image: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

Stacey said the hack had changed her life

(Image: Stacey Solomon / Instagram)

She finished off the post by joking: “I won’t do any more because Leighton will actually kill me.

Stacey Solomon also took to Instagram to tell followers that she is planning a thrifty Christmas this year amid the current cost of living crisis.

The Sort Your Life Out star is known for her love of DIY and says she wants to recycle as much as possible this Christmas.

Stacey also said she wants to make this year’s decorations out of things she already has at home

(Image: Stacey Soloman / Instagram)

Stacey said: “I want to try and make my decorations out of things I already have and can find in my garden.

“I love making stuff so much and have collected so much over the years, it seems a waste to buy anything new, but it’s also nice to have a little change each year.

“Also, I know so many people find Christmas expensive anyway so I thought I’d find as many ways to decorate for next to nothing as possible and maybe we can share ideas. It will be a nice, less-pressure way to decorate this year.”

Last week, she revealed she spent eight hours making decorations that she ended up hating.

–