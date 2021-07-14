stacey-abrams-backed-group-launches-voting-rights-initiative

Stacey Abrams’ voting rights group Fair Fight Action has launched its “Hot Call Summer” campaign to educate and mobilize minority and progressive voters on two federal voting rights bills.

The big picture: The group will back the For the People Act, which passed in the House in March but was blocked by Republicans in the Senate. The other measure is the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, a bill co-sponsored by Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski.

Fair Fight Action argues that several provisions must be included in federal voting rights legislation, including expanding mail-in voting, reducing long lines at polling centers and ensuring fair election results, per CBS News.

What they’re saying: “Thanks to the 40,000 (!) calls made by advocates across the country, we secured Democratic unity on the #ForThePeopleAct. But the work continues,” Fair Fight Action tweeted. “We’re relaunching #HotCallSummer to keep pushing Congress to pass #S1 and #RestoreTheVRA to ensure every voter’s voice can be heard.”

“With the recent Supreme Court decision on Brnovich v. DNC further weakening the Voting Rights Act, the urgent need for federal action to protect the freedom to vote is greater than ever,” Hillary Holley, organizing director for Fair Fight Action, said in a statement, per CBS News.

