stabbing-investigation-prompts-street-closures-in-sf

NextShark
79-year-old woman identified as person of interest after threatening to shoot Cambodians in Philadelphia
A 79-year-old woman identified herself as the author of a letter that threatened to shoot Cambodians in Philadelphia earlier this week, according to state police. Who got the letter: The typed, one-page letter was sent to the South Philadelphia office of the Cambodian Association of Greater Philadelphia (CAGP). The author alleged that Cambodians had been setting off fireworks in Mifflin Square Park non-stop, affecting their sleep.
Associated Press
Watchdog: 2 Trump EPA appointees defrauded agency of $130K
Two high-ranking Trump political appointees at the Environmental Protection Agency engaged in fraudulent payroll activities — including payments to employees after they were fired and to one of the officials when he was absent from work — that cost the agency more than $130,000, a report by an internal watchdog says. Former chief of staff Ryan Jackson and former White House liaison Charles Munoz submitted “official timesheets and personnel forms that contained materially false, fictitious, and fraudulent statements” to mislead EPA personnel and facilitate improper payments over multiple months, according to a report by EPA’s Office of Inspector General. The two men, who have since left the EPA, arranged for former agency employees to continue collecting nearly $38,000 salaries even after they were fired, the report says.
Deadline
Delta Variant Now Dominant In California As Cases Rise 71% In One Week
“I can assure you they’re going to be higher.” That was California Governor Gavin Newsom’s response yesterday when asked about the updated numbers on the Delta variant due to be released today. He was right. Last week, there were 634 Delta cases identified in California. The total released today is 1,085. That’s a 71% rise […]
NextShark
GoFundMe created for Filipino mom who passed away ‘bringing new baby boy into this world’
A GoFundMe page was created for a Filipino mother of three who passed away during childbirth in Lakewood, Calif. What happened: MariCris Morales Delgado “tragically lost her life while bringing her beautiful new baby boy Mylo, into this world,” according to the GoFundMe page. The beloved mother left behind her husband Jessie Delago and three sons Jaxson, 7, Ziggy, 4, and newborn baby Mylo.
Associated Press
52 dead in Bangladesh factory fire as workers locked inside
A fire engulfed a food and beverage factory outside Bangladesh’s capital, killing at least 52 people, many of whom were trapped inside by an illegally locked door, fire officials said Friday. The blaze began Thursday night at the five-story Hashem Foods Ltd. factory in Rupganj, just outside Dhaka, sending huge clouds of black smoke billowing into the sky. Many workers jumped from the upper floors of the factory, and at least 26 suffered injuries, the United News of Bangladesh agency reported.
The Guardian
The much-discussed ‘California exodus’ isn’t real, study finds
Claims that fed-up residents are leaving en masse have been widespread – but they’re a myth, researchers say Researchers found there was ‘no evidence of an abnormal increase in residents planning to move out of the state’. Photograph: Mario Anzuoni/Reuters The idea of a “California exodus” that has seen waves of residents abandon the state has been steadily gaining steam. But new research has revealed it appears to be more myth than reality. Researchers from a consortium of universities – includ
Associated Press
Pacific Northwest strengthens heat protections for workers
Washington state on Friday became the second state in the Pacific Northwest in as many days to announce emergency rules that provide farmworkers and others who work outdoors more protection from hot weather in the wake of an extreme heat wave that is believed to have killed hundreds of people. The announcement comes a day after Oregon approved what advocates call the nation’s most protective emergency heat rules for workers and as temperatures are spiking again this week in parts of the U.S. West, though not as severely as the end of June. The heat is making it difficult to fight wildfires in parts of a region struggling with a historic drought tied to climate change.