Stabbed for backing suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur, claims Bihar man

NEW DELHI: A 23-year-old Bihar man hospitalised in Darbhanga last week with multiple stab wounds alleged Tuesday that he had been attacked for backing suspended BJP spokesperson

Nupur Sharma

, contradicting the police’s contention that there was “no communal angle” to the incident.

Ankit Kumar Jha, from Tehra village in Sitamarhi district, told reporters that the assailants first demanded to know whether he supported

Nupur

in the row over her remarks on the Prophet. “When I replied in the affirmative, one of them stabbed me six times. Though I don’t know the assailants, I can identify the one who drove a knife into me,” he said from his bed at Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital. The attack took place last Friday in a shop at Nanpur in Sitamarhi.

